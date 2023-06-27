Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd starrer The Idol has been through many controversies ever since its debut on the screen. Starting from its premiere at Cannes, which met with a mixed response to the final release, the audiences have blasted the show at every point and time. However, as the controversial series is ending, the audiences are quite surprised upon learning that the series will be ending after just five episodes.

The fourth episode, “Stars Belong to the World”, of the series took audiences aback when a teaser for the next week’s episode was announced as the “Season Finale.” Everyone is shocked upon hearing that the series wrapping up after only five episodes.

Taking to Twitter, many netizens talked about the s*x-filled series, as the abrupt announcement left many fans wondering how showrunners could possibly tie up all of the loose ends in just one more 60-minute episode. Despite Deadline previously reporting that The Idol would be a “six-episode series”. However, with the season finale airing on Sunday, July 2, read on to find out what the netizens have to say about the show!

“Did we really watch p*rn for nothing?” said a user calling out the creator Sam Levinson.

The idol is ending next week and that’s it. Did we really watch porn for nothing?

Sam Levinson u ain’t seeing heaven #THEIDOL pic.twitter.com/4m6GF77HvS — karla 🐨 (@stillcherry_) June 26, 2023

Another user posted it as amazing news sharing a screenshot of the conversation with his wife saying, “Thank you HBO for ending this horrible show.”

Had to break the news to my amazing wife. The only The Idol fan in the world. Thank you HBO for ending this horrible show. https://t.co/WNmBFQL9pd pic.twitter.com/EQBBSYoLMM — Greengo (@ElGreengo_) June 26, 2023

“the idol was so bad it couldn’t even make it past 5 episodes without ending,” said third.

the idol was so bad it couldn’t even make it past 5 episodes without ending. I’ve seen docu series that are longer I’m crying pic.twitter.com/pk0NTnFCYV — alex 💭 ⁷ (@nothnghppens) June 26, 2023

“Just a launchpad for Johnny Depp’s daughters career,” added the fourth.

This show sucks bro. Just a launchpad for johnny depps daughters career — 𝖇𝖚𝖘𝖘𝖎𝖓 𝖇𝖔𝖞 (@itsbussinboy) June 26, 2023

Co-created by Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, The Idol follows the story of pop star Jocelyn, played by Johny Depp’s Lily-Rose Depp. Her character is determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America after a nervous breakdown derailed her last tour.

With all that backlash, do you think the series will be renewed for season 2?

