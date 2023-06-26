Actress Lily-Rose Depp, who plays Jocelyn in the controversial series ‘The Idol’, said that she didn’t feel bothered filming those scenes and found it “therapeutic” instead.

“It’s all me. I love doing that kind of work. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with enjoying that kind of work,” Lily-Rose told ‘The Sun’, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis said, “Every outfit and every interaction and every piece of n*dity and all those things are very intentional and were really important to me.”

Lily-Rose Depp added, “Maybe this makes me, like, a little twisted, but I feel really good after doing scenes like that because there’s something that feels very therapeutic about it to me – and maybe that’s why I like doing this job. Maybe there’s something wrong with me but it feels very cathartic and I feel very drained of anything that I maybe needed to let go of.”

Lily-Rose continued, “Obviously when you go that far emotionally, you have to find it within yourself. It has to come from someplace real. Someplace inside of you. Even if you’re performing a scene that is completely fictionalised, and you’ve never actually gone through any of that stuff, you have to find it within yourself. But I find that kind of work to be really healing, actually.”

Lily-Rose Depp isn’t the only star defending ‘The Idol’ following backlash. Before this, The Weeknd, who stars as shady club owner Tedros, called the show “almost educational” in a new interview.

Must Read: Ramanand Sagar’s Great-Granddaughter Sakshi Chopra Calls Out Netflix Over Alleged S*xual Harassment: “Mridul Openly Said About My Breasts & A*s… Adios Mathafuckas”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News