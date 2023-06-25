Bollywood star and ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ host Salman Khan has credited the controversial reality show for making the audience smart. Salman has witnessed the show’s evolution over the years.

He acknowledges that while the audience thoroughly enjoys the drama, fights, and entertainment aspect of the show, they have also become astute in recognising genuine emotions and identifying manufactured conflicts for the sake of garnering attention.

Salman said: “Big Boss has made the audience smart!” adding that: “Bigg Boss is all about being real – good or bad does not matter, that’s for the audience to judge.”

“But to stay on the show you must be 100 per cent real. The audience enjoys the drama and fights but is smart enough to call out the fakes,” he said

According to reports, Palak Purswani is the first female contestant to be shown the exit door. Puneet Superstar was the maiden candidate, who was evicted hours after the grand premiere.

Speaking of Salman Khan, the superstar once attended a reality dance show with Tiger 3 co-star Katrina Kaif. It was hosted by Shilpa Shetty, and her comments to a contestant made Bhaijaan brutally roast her.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif once graced Super Dancer Chapter 2 as a part of Tiger Zinda Hai promotions. After one of the performances, judge Shilpa Shetty went all praises for the contestant and said, “Aapki body toh move kar rahi thi lekin aapka dil nacha hai aaj (Your body was moving but it is your heart that really danced today).”

The remark left Salman Khan possibly cringe as he roasted Shilpa Shetty after the remark. He went on to say that her comment was worse than the “Thappad se dar nahi lagta, pyaar se lagta hai” dialogue from his film Dabangg. Things get brutal as he gives a standing ovation to the actress for her creative compliment. She feels visibly embarrassed and tells Katrina Kaif, “Zara inko pakad ke rakhengi aap?”

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on Jio Cinema.

