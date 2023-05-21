Akshay Kumar may be a married man now, but back in the 90s and early noughties, he managed to woo many Bollywood divas, and one of them was Shilpa Shetty, who he smote. Shilpa and Akshay’s relationship became the hottest talk of tinsel town in the 90s.

For the unversed, the two met on the sets of Main Khiladi Tu Anari, where their love blossomed. Every tabloid gushed about the pair and their chemistry, on and off-screen. Everything was perfect for the lovebirds until the year 2000 when Shilpa got to know he was two-timing her with Twinkle Khanna.

Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar were one of the most loved pairs at that time. In fact, it was the first relationship she had. In the reality show Big Brother, Shilpa revealed that she had her first relationship when she was 22 years old. To her co-contestants question if that’s when she lost her virginity, Shilpa just smiled.

If this wasn’t enough, Khiladi Kumar’s friend once was too keen on revealing the BellBottom star and Shilpa Shetty’s bedroom secrets. Asianet News report also quoted an unnamed source who claimed to be the superstar’s friend, saying, “Akshay told us that Shilpa was a very innocent girl when they met. She may not have even kissed a man before they started dating, and she insisted on taking things very slowly. Shilpa wanted to hold hands and loved romantic gestures. After a few years, though, their relationship moved on to a new level, and she felt that she could trust Akshay.”

Now, the two have let bygones be bygones. We haven’t seen them working on any project after that, but they have been cordial whenever they bump into each other. While Shilpa is married to businessman Raj Kundra, Akshay Kumar is now married to Twinkle Khanna.

