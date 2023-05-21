A few days back, Bollywood’s renowned singer Anuradha Paudwal made headlines for bashing the remix trend in the Hindi music interview for quite some time now. We have often seen yesteryear’s singers and music composers reacting to the remixing of old Bollywood songs and using it in current films. Earlier reacting to the same, Anuradha Paudwal had said that whenever she listens to an old song, she is horrified and on the verge of crying.

The singer, who moved to devotional music after gaining success and frame for singing in films like Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Sadak, Dil, Beta, and Saajan, had earlier cited Arijit Singh’s song ‘Aaj Phir Tumpe’ from Hate Story 3.

However, Anuradha Paudwal has now broken her silence on Arijit Singh’s involvement in her statement. Clearing the air, she released an official statement, “I have always preferred the original song to a remix. Many people feel the same. My comment about Aaj phir tum pe was about the remix, not the singer. Remixes should do justice to the original song. So many nineties songs are redone, but they don’t do any justice to the original. We have also done tributes to music composers, but they were done gracefully.”

“I would urge respectable media not to sensationalise statements ..isn’t there enough in the world to talk about. If they must let them speak about the cause we have taken up of gifting sound to the underprivileged,” read Anuradha Paudwal’s statement further.

Earlier, speaking to Indian Express, Anuradha Paudwal had said, “When someone asked me to listen to this (remix) from Dayavan (Aaj Phir Tum Pe). That person told me it was a super-duper hit track and sent it to me. I was in tears when I heard it. I immediately switched to YouTube and heard my original song from the film multiple times. Tab jaake mere mann mein shaanti aayi.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on her statement? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

