The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma is still making the headlines as its screening in the United Kingdom got disrupted allegedly by Muslim activists. Several videos of the incident have been going viral across different social media platforms, where people could be seen tormenting those who went to see the film. Keep reading to find out everything about it in detail.

For the unversed, the film, directed by Sudipto Sen, is based on the story of three young girls from different parts of Kerala who gets abducted and converted to Islam and were forced to join ISIS. Since the trailer came out, the film has been shrouded with controversies, and it even got banned in West Bengal after its release. The film’s screening was initially cancelled in the UK, but it started after the board gave it an 18+ rating.

As per several reports, including one by The Free Press Journal, one of the groups of Muslim activists led by Shakeel Afsar was trying to rattle the show in one of the theatres in UK’s Birmingham, the video clip has been re-posted by Shakeel, where the group could be seen bullying the viewers who went to watch The Kerala Story. He quoted the post with the caption, “Extremists BJP/HINDUTVA Propaganda Has No Place in The UK!” The original was shared by a journalist named Robert Carter with the caption, “BREAKING: Chaotic scenes at UK screening of controversial anti-Muslim Indian movie The Kerala Story. Muslim activist @ShakeelAfsar8 disrupts film, sparking furious arguments with viewers. #TheKeralaStory has been condemned as ‘Hindutva propaganda’ depicting Muslims as terrorists & ‘love Jihad.'”

Check out the post here:

Extremists BJP/HINDUTVA Propaganda Has No Place in The UK! https://t.co/XoKnhojDyM — Shakeel Afsar (@ShakeelAfsar8) May 20, 2023

The protesters led by Shakeel could be seen trying to make the viewers leave the theatres by harassing them, but ultimately failed to do so and had to exit the venue.

As mentioned earlier, The Kerala Story has been allegedly termed as a propaganda film and its shows in multiple languages were cancelled in the UK across 31 cinema halls there. But several Indians living there criticised the move and protested against it making them go back on their move and bring the movie back to the theatres. However, the British Board of Film Classification or BBFC, gave it an 18+ rating, thereby limiting its reach.

The Kerala Story has been doing evidently well at the Indian box office as its close to reaching the milestone of 200 crores. For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

