The Kerala Story is not going away anywhere soon. The film is continuing to pack a punch and despite Fast X doing very good business, it’s still bringing in houseful shoes at number of properties. This was evidenced on Saturday as well when there was decent growth evidenced over Friday numbers of 6.60 crores. Yet again, the film went past the opening day numbers of 8 crores and brought in 9.15 crores on Saturday, which is a very good sign.

Yet again, the trend is better than The Kashmir Files in the third weekend. While the Vivek Agnihotri film had brought in 7.60 crores on the third Saturday, the Vipul Shah production is ahead of it at 9.25 crores. The story will repeat on Sunday as well with collections set to be ahead of 8.75 crores which The Kashmir Files had collected back in time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Overall, The Kerala Story has collected quite well with 187.40 crores in its kitty already. It may enter the 200 Crore Club today but even if it doesn’t then it would do so tomorrow for sure, which would be a huge feat as well. From there on, it would reach 225 crores in a jiffy as well but from there till 250 crores would be an interesting journey to watch.

All time blockbuster.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Mani Ratnam’s Magnum Opus Slows Down, Might Miss The 350 Crore Mark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News