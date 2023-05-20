The next big milestone awaits The Kerala Story. After entering 100 Crore Club in just 9 days, the film is now aiming to reach the next big milestone of 200 Crore Club. The film should be able to add that next 100 crores in an equal number of days as the feat is now expected to be accomplished by Monday, which should be the 18th day in the running.

It was earlier expected that the double century mark will come on Sunday itself but then the release of Fast X has relatively slowed down the progress. First, the film went to 7 crores on Thursday when the Hollywood biggie arrived and then on Friday too there has been slight dip in collections with 6.6 crores been collected. So while Fast X saw a little increase in numbers, an impact has been felt by The Kerala Story, due to which the entire load is now on Saturday and Sunday to grow well and help it align towards the 200 crores mark.

The Adah Sharma starrer, The Kerala Story has now reached 178.25 crores*, and over 20 crores still need to come for the 200 crores mark. For that to happen, the film would need to connect at least 8-9 crores today so that a further jump in numbers today and then stability on Monday helps it enter 200 Crore Club in 18 days.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

