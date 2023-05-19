Two weeks in theatres and The Kerala Story is continuing its record breaking spree. The film has now gone last the 170 crores mark in a matter of just 14 days, which means an average of over 12 crores per day, which is still much higher than the first day numbers of 8 crores.

The average for the Adah Sharma starrer should sustain well right through the weekend since collections are all set to rise quite well and a double digit number is guaranteed at least tomorrow and day after.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Thursday though the collections did see a dip with the massive release of Fast X, which turned out to be audience’s first choice all over. The Hollywood biggie releases in multiple premium formats and considering its big screen pull, it collected massive numbers all over. As a result, The Kerala Story was impacted and 7 crores came in. The film will now remain stable today since a drop has already come and then will come back on its own from tomorrow onwards.

On the flip side, the decks have been cleared for the film’s release in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, and that should (at least to some extent) take care of the shortfall that will come due to Fast X playing alongside. So far, the Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story has collected 171.65 crores and it should enter the 200 Crore Club by the close of third weekend.

All time blockbuster.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Mani Ratnam’s Magnum Opus Slows Down, Might Miss The 350 Crore Mark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News