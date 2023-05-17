Salman Khan’s Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, turned out to be a losing affair at the Indian box office. Featuring a huge supporting cast, the film did cross 100 crores at ticket windows but it wasn’t enough for it to be a commercial success, considering a big cost. In short, it wasn’t a perfect Eidi from Bhaijaan!
Helmed by Farhad Samji, KKBKKJ also featured Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Satish Kaushik, Shehnaaz Gill, Jagapathi Babu, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Sheikh and others in key roles. Upon its release, critics mostly panned the film, but the audience word-of-mouth was mixed.
Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan took a decent start at the Indian box office by raking in 15.81 crores. Over the opening weekend, the film witnessed a solid growth but huge drops were clearly witnessed on weekdays. As a result, a desirable number didn’t come on board.
Check out the daily breakdown of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at the Indian box office:
Day 1- 15.81 crores
Day 2- 25.75 crores
Day 3- 26.61 crores
First weekend- 68.17 crores
Day 4- 10.71 crores
Day 5- 6.12 crores
Day 6- 4.25 crores
Day 7- 3.50 crores
First week- 92.21 crores
Day 8- 2.25 crores
Day 9- 3 crores
Day 10- 4.25 crores
Day 11- 2.25 crores
Day 12- 1.50 crores
Day 13- 1.25 crores
Day 14- 1 crore
Second week- 15.50 crores
Remaining days- 2.29 crores
Lifetime- 110 crores
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
