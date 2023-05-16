Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 has now slowed down at the worldwide box office. After taking a good start, the film hasn’t been able to match up to the expectations pinned on it, especially with positive word-of-mouth surrounding it. The theatrical run is going to end very soon, and here’s the latest collection update you need to know!

Released on 28th April, the film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trishan, Shobhita Dhulipala and others in key roles. After the tremendous success of part 1, expectations were sky-high from this one. Though it has minted good enough numbers, the performance is still underwhelming if compared with Ponniyin Selvan 1’s numbers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the latest box office update, Ponniyin Selvan 2 has earned a total of 173 crores nett in India, which equals 204.14 crores gross. Another 121 crores gross are coming from overseas market. On the whole, the worldwide collection stands at 325.14 crores gross. At the current pace, the film might struggle to hit the 350 crore mark.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 did a business of over 480 crores gross and compared with it, Ponniyin Selvan 2’s performance is not up to the mark.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan recently complimented his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, for her work in Ponniyin Selvan 2 on Twitter. However, one internet user asked Abhishek to let Aishwarya sign more films on AB’s tweet. Abhishek, known for his sense of humour, didn’t leave a chance to school the user.

Abhishek responded, “Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn’t need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: IB 71 Box Office Day 4: Vidyut Jammwal Starrer Has A Fair Monday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News