Yet another day, yet another record. In just 11 days, The Kerala Story has emerged as the second highest grosser of 2023, what with the collections being only next to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Of course, the action thriller was in a different league altogether as it ended up netting 545 crores in its final run. However such has been the state of Bollywood this year that the next best was 147 crores runner Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Now that total has been matched by The Kerala Story in really quick time despite having an opening day almost half that of the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer.

This has been made possible by the continued double digit run that the Adah Sharma starrer has been having from the second day of release. After a phenomenal weekend that saw almost 55 crores been accumulated, something that’s the dream of majority of movies since the pandemic, the Sudipto Sen directed “conversion terrorism drama” is now having yet another excellent streak into the weekdays as well. On Monday, the film ended up scoring 10.30 crores and that has taken its score to 147 crores.

The numbers are bigger than even last Monday when 10 crores has been collected at the box office. The trend is on the same lines as The Kashmir Files as the Vivek Agnihotri directed genocide drama had collected 12.40 crores on its second Monday and now The Kerala Story is comparable to that as well. It now has to be seen that how do rest of the weekdays turn out to be for the Vipul Shah production. Rest assured, 200 Crore Club entry would be there for the film by the close of third weekend itself.

