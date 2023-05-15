Just ten days in theatres, and The Kerala Story is smashing quite a few records left, right and centre. The challenge is not to go past 2023’s releases so far (barring Pathaan), it’s now about breaking some all-time records as well. One such record was held by twin releases of Alia Bhatt, Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, both of which occupied the top slots for highest grossing female-centric films. Well, not any more, as Adah Sharma now sits right at the top with The Kerala Story going past the lifetime total of both these films, and that too in just ten days.

Here is the list of Top-10 highest grossing female-centric films:

The Kerala Story – 136 crores* Gangubai Kathiawadi – 129.10 crores Raazi – 124 crores Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi – 92.19 crores Veere Di Wedding – 83 crores The Dirty Picture – 80 crores Neerja – 75.65 crores Dear Zindagi – 68 crores Mary Kom – 64 crores Queen – 61 crores

The Kerala Story has narrowly crossed Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was sitting right at the top, but what’s remarkable is that there is so much more than the film would be bringing in days and weeks to come. There are only three female-centric films to have scored a century, and none which is in the 200 Crore Club. Well, history is set to be written soon as The Kerala Story would emerge as a double-century maker. Once that happens, it would also be competing with the all-time record of the biggest male superstar-driven film as well, which would be huge.

Note: Some call Tanu Weds Manu Returns [152 crores] and Stree [130 crores] also female-centric films, but that’s an incorrect interpretation since the former had Madhavan in an equal role as Kangana Ranaut (and also in a title role), whereas Stree had Rajkummar Rao having far greater screen time than Shraddha Kapoor who was central to the plot but not quite solely leading the show. That said, The Kerala Story will go past both these films as well, but to mention these films here was to bring things in perspective.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

