The Kerala Story scored its biggest day to date as it grew all the more on Sunday and collected a huge 23 crores* at the box office. Last Sunday, the film had brought in 16.43 crores and for the film to go one up over there one week down the line, and that too by a distance, is a huge feat indeed.

Rest assured, had the film been playing in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu as well, then it would have comfortably crossed the 25 crores mark. However, on the flipside, there is so much added awareness around the film during the week gone by that it’s attracting audiences in hordes. After Pathaan, this is one movie that is seeing several houseful shows across the board and that’s indeed a pretty sight.

The film has made little of whatever competition that came in the form of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 last week, and the Hollywood film hardly came in its way during the weekend gone by either. Ditto for the other new Bollywood releases, which had combined collections of only around 10 crores, whereas The Kerala Story has collected more than four times of that.

Currently standing at 136 crores*, the film is now smoothly operating as an all time blockbuster and it would be interesting to see if it manages to have a double-digit score all over again today as well. If that indeed turns out to be the case then the film will have a real shot at a score of over 225 crores.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

