It looks like small-budget movies make the ultimate success story at the box office. We’ve seen the magic happen with Kantara, The Kashmir Files and many more such films. Adah Sharma led The Kerala Story is the latest example. Celebrations are in order because it has gained the Super-Duper Hit verdict and left behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Scroll below for all the details.

We all know, Pathaan was a rage upon its arrival at the threatres worldwide. The film was special because it marked Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screens after 4 long years. It earned a massive 543.22 crores nett at the Indian box office and raked in profits of 293.22 crores (ROI% = 117.28).

Directed by Sudipto Sen, Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story has been made on a budget of 30 crores. The film has collected 112.92 crores nett till day 9. And with that, its ROI (return on investment) has come to 82.92 crores.

When converted into a percentage, The Kerala Story has earned profits of 276.4%. This is more than 2X the profits that Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan made at the box office. The SRK starrer film had a huge cost of 250 crores on it, hence it ended up making less ROI despite earning over 500 crores .

The Kerala Story has now gained the Super-Duper Hit verdict at the box office and is the only one to claim so in 2023. Congratulations to the team!

Meanwhile, leading lady Adah Sharma recently reacted to the film facing a ban across several parts of the country. She told IANS, “We should also honour the censor board who passed the film and the supreme court. Those who want to ban the film, if they watch it they might realise the film speaks against terrorism and they might decide to increase the screenings and show the film to more young girls.”

