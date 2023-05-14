2023 has been a largely poor year for Bollywood at the box office with only Pathaan turning out to be an all time blockbuster and then Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar turning out to be a bonafide success. Apart from these two films, one has been waiting for a big grosser that also turns out to be a hit. Well, while that may eventually happen with Adipurush, the wait for a big grosser is finally over with The Kerala Story. The Adah Sharma starrer is a small film but is reaping big dividends, what with a century being scored and that too in really quick time.

Apart from Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the only other century maker is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Now The Kerala Story is only fourth 100 Crore Club film and that too in the fifth month of the year. Moreover, it’s also the second fastest of the year, which indeed takes the cake.

Here is the list of Bollywood century makers of 2023 and the number of days taken for them to enter the 100 Crore Club:

Pathaan – 2 days The Kerala Story – 9 days Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – 10 days Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 11 days

While Pathaan was a different beast altogether, what catches one by surprise is that The Kerala Story has hit a century one day earlier than Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was an Eid release and had more than 50 crores coming between first Saturday and Sunday. On the other hand Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar took two more days, though had a stable run post that.

While The Kerala Story has been rather fast in its journey, it will also cross Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar lifetime inside 12 days and then march towards the 200 Crore Club, which should happen by Week 4 of its run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

