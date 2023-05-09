SS Rajamouli’s epic action drama RRR – starring Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem, has received lots of love from around the globe ever since it hit the screens. While the 2022 film made some box office records in India, the film’s track ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Best Original Song award at the 95th Academy Awards, the Best Foreign Language Film & Best Song award at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards and lots more.

While these achievements are commendable, the film is also making history in the East, aka in Japan. The film has completed 200 days in theatres there, and below is how much it has earned during this period. Read on to know the details below.

As per a recent Hindustan Times report, SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been having an uninterrupted run in Japanese theatres since it was released in October last year. The Ram Charan-Jr NTR epic has now completed 200 days of theatrical run and earned quite a few million dollars there.

As per the report, the SS Rajamouli film has earned close to JPY 2 billion – around $14 million (14, 830,360 as per current conversion rates) at the box office. RRR – which was released on 209 screens and 31 Imax screens across 44 cities and prefectures in the country, has now also become the highest-grossing Indian film to release in Japan.

The action-packed epic drama reportedly registered over 1 million footfalls in Japan last month and is now all set to breach the JPY 2 billion club. As previously reported by Pinkvilla, RRR collected JPY 195 million (around $1.44 million) at the end of its 29th week of run. In December, RRR became the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan, overtaking Rajinikanth’s Muthu, which held the record for two decades.

