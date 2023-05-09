It was an extraordinary Monday for The Kerala Story, what with a double digit score hit all over again. This is truly unbelievable as Friday collections with 8.03 crores and instead of taking even a marginal drop, the film has actually seen a good jump in numbers with 10.07 crores been accumulated.

This is turning out to be an unprecedented run for a small movie as even a 30 crores lifetime is enough to call it as a bonafide Superhit even pre-pandemic and here the film is bringing in such kind of numbers in the times when even big films are struggling to have 30 crores lifetimes. This is where the Adah Sharma starrer is pretty much setting newer benchmarks with every passing day and in the process has earned 45.72 crores already.

There is only one film in history which has enjoyed this kind of run and that’s The Kashmir Files which was released last year. That film had in fact started at lower levels but then went on to have a near 100 crores week since day by day growth was phenomenal. In case of The Kerala Story, the start by itself was superb and though it won’t have a first week as high as The Kashmir Files, it would have a good sustained run for sure.

