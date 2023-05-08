Unbelievable. In times when for a film to just recover costs is akin to being a hit at the box office and respectable collections call for a success party, The Kerala Story has gone ahead and found a place amongst the top weekends/first 3 days of the year. This is not all as it has actually managed to move one step up in the charts when compared to the Top-5 list of the biggest opening days as its first three day numbers are bigger than even that of Bholaa (which had released on Thursday).

The numbers are in fact just marginally below Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which had released on the partial holiday of Holi and had then continued with decent collections on Thursday and Friday before going full throttle in the remainder of the weekend. As for Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, it’s of course much higher as its collections on Eid and then the day after were more than 25 crores each. On the other hand Pathaan was at a different level altogether.

This is how the Top-5 biggest opening weekend/first 3 day collections of Hindi films released in 2023 look like:

Pathaan – 166.75 crores Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – 68.17 crores Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 36.59 crores The Kerala Story – 35 crores* Bholaa – 30.70 crores

At the close of first week, while the Top-3 would remain intact, it would be interesting to see how does The Kerala Story competes with Bholaa. The Ajay Devgn starrer had accumulated 56.50 crores after its first seven days and that’s the number which the Adah Sharma film would be chasing in days to follow.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

