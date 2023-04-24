The Eid weekend of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is through, and the half-century mark has been crossed with rather good ease. Of course, this was always meant to be a straightforward thing for a biggie with Salman Khan in the lead. However, there have been so many shockers in the last year or so that one has to wait for things to actually happen before assuming that they would eventually happen.

The film has managed to take the second biggest start of the year when it comes to Bollywood releases and, in the process, has gone past the first three-day numbers of the next in line, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, by more than 30 crores. That film had seen a Wednesday release and hence had taken a drop on Thursday and Friday before rising again over the rest of the weekend.

Similarly, even Bholaa had taken a Thursday opening and had followed a similar trend. On the other hand, Salman Khan starrer had a pre-Eid disadvantage on Friday though it made major gains over the rest of the weekend.

This is how the first three day numbers of the biggest Bollywood openers of 2023 look like:

Pathaan – 166.75 crores (Wednesday release) Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – 68.17 crores (pre-Eid release) Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 36.59 crores (Wednesday release) Bholaa – 30.70 crores (Thursday release) Shehzada – 22 crores

As a matter of fact, even Pathaan had seen a Wednesday release, but then it was a different beast altogether. It scored a huge half-century on the first day itself, and then on the second day, there was the Republic Day holiday which took it to a different level altogether. The film would be competing within days to follow when it comes to the first seven days (and then the lifetime score) is Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, though so far it hardly looks like a battle since the Salman Khan starrer has already seen a massive lead.

