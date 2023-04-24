Salman Khan’s ‘jalwa’ is currently taking over the box office. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan or KKBKKJ was delivered as Eidi to his massive fan base, and despite mixed reviews, the film is maintaining an impressive momentum at the ticket windows. Scroll below for details as we update you on morning occupancy on Day 4.

So far, KKBKKJ has earned 68.17 crores. The film witnessed a slight jump on Sunday, with 26.61 crores coming in after an impressive Saturday with 25.75 crores. The advance booking reports for today (the first Monday) also suggest a decent hold. So far, all signs look positive.

Need for the hour is for KKBKKJ to maintain its pace throughout this week. As per the latest box office trends flowing in, the Salman Khan starrer has registered a morning occupancy of 10-12% on Day 4. This is a minimal drop compared to opening day numbers of 15-17%.

Footfalls at the ticket windows will only improve during the evening and night shows. In fact, Eid celebration continues in many parts of the country, which will add numbers via spot bookings during later shows.

KKBKKJ marks Salman‘s return in a leading role after Radhe, which was released in 2021.

The film stars Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, and Bhumika Chawla. Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar are seen in pivotal roles as well.

Note: KKBKKJ Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned for more box office updates!

