Salman Khan is back with his Eidi, and the celebrations continue with pomp and show. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan majorly depended on word-of-mouth and spot bookings on Day 1 but has finally picked up momentum at the box office. After an impressive weekend, advance booking for Day 4 looks decent and below are all the details you need.

For the unversed, KKBKKJ has made total collections of 41.56 crores till Day 2. After an exponential growth on Saturday with 25.75 crores coming in, the Farhad Samji directorial maintained its streak on Sunday. The official numbers are yet to be confirmed, but the weekend total will be below 70 crores.

As per the latest trends flowing in, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has added 1.83 crores gross (as per the update at 12AM) in India via advance booking on Day 4. This remains decent compared to 3.51 crores on Day 1. A minimal drop with the initiation was expected but the Salman Khan starrer has held its fort pretty well.

In addition, today marks the last day of Eid celebrations across the nation. Owing to this, there would be a lot of spot bookings that will further add on to the earnings of the first Monday. So far, so good, but it is going forward that KKBKKJ will have to maintain a strong momentum.

All eyes are now on when this action-romance flick enters the 100 crore club.

KKBKKJ also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Venkatesh, Palak Tiwari, amongst others, apart from Salman Khan. There are a lot of rumours around the sequel already doing the rounds.

