While fans in India are heading to theatres to catch Salman Khan’s family-action drama Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, movie lovers in the US are enjoying the computer-animated flick The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the fifth film in Sam Raimi’s cult series Evil Dead Rise.

The Nintendo video game adaptation and the horror film are working well, with fans heading to cinemas to catch them. While the Mario Bros. film makes some records in the Universal and animated genres, here’s how much the horror film earned on Day 1.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Illumination and Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues to work wonders both domestically and internationally. As per the website, the movie adaptation of the Nintendo video game crossed the $400 million mark domestically and minted around $866.1 million globally.

It further stated that The Super Mario Bros. Movie has strong potential to win the weekend race in North America with a projected haul of $58 million for a domestic cume of $434.1 million through Sunday. The Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directorial is on its way to becoming the first movie of 2023 to join the billion-dollar club.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is all set to take over Jurassic World ($46.4 million) to rank as Universal’s biggest third weekend in history with $58 million. It potentially can also be the seventh-biggest third weekend among any film at the domestic box office after surpassing Spider-Man: No Way Home ($56 million) and the biggest for an animated title, not adjusted for inflation. Other new records it has achieved include becoming the highest-grossing animated film in Universal history at the domestic box office after besting Minions: The Rise of Gru ($369.7 million) and the third-highest of any Universal movie behind Jurassic World and ET The Extraterrestrial, unadjusted.

On Friday, Warner Bros.’ latest supernatural offering, Evil Dead Rise – the fifth instalment in Sam Raimi’s cult series earned $10.3 million. This collection was from 3,402 locations for a projected opening of $23 million or more. Directed and written by Lee Cronin, the film stars Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland as sisters in a twisted familial tale of demonic possession. The film also stars Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols and Nell Fisher co-star.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

