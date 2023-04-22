Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has just about managed to make its way into his Top-15 biggest openers ever. Back in time when Dabangg had released, it had taken a double digit opening and scored 14.50 crores on its first day. The film was a blockbuster and had opened floodgates for many more such biggies to follow. As many as 15 Salman Khan films went past the 10 crores mark in a row, a feat that no other superstar has achieved till date.

Now Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan has continued the trend with a first day number of 15.81 crores. Of course, there are 12 major films of Salman Khan which have crossed the 20 crores mark, out of which the Top-5 which gone past the 30 crores mark and the two films right at the top even crossed 40 crores. While this was never expected out of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiger 3 should manage that with ease when the film arrives this Diwali.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, here is the list of Top-15 biggest openers of Salman Khan:

Bharat – 42.30 crores Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 40.35 crore Sultan – 36.54 crore Tiger Zinda Hai – 33.75 crore Ek Tha Tiger – 33 crore Race 3 – 29.17 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 27.25 crore Kick – 26.52 crores Dabangg 3 – 24.50 crores Bodyguard – 21.6 crores Tubelight – 21.15 crores Dabangg 2 – 21 crores Jai Ho – 17.38 crores Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – 15.81 crores (pre-Eid) Dabangg – 14.50 crores

The film has basically displaced Ready (13.15 crores) from the Top-15, though in all fairness, that film had released more than a decade back, and its fair value would be much higher today. With Eid falling today, it has to be seen where Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan finds itself when it comes to the biggest weekends ever.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Salman Khan Starrer Opens To A Decent Response, Gears Up For The Eid Blast Tomorrow!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News