Salman Khan is here with his Eidi treat – Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The family entertainer directed by Farhad Samji is a star-studded celebration with the inclusion of Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Satish Kaushik, Jagapathi Babu, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and many others. Scroll below as we share details on the morning occupancy of day 1!

Advertisement

As previously reported, KKBKKJ has shown decent trends in advance booking. The film has been among the good runners considering the other post-pandemic releases. While Pathaan is in a different league, the Salman Khan starrer scored 3rd best advance ticket sale in 2023 for Bollywood after Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Advertisement

As per the latest update, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has registered a morning occupancy of 15-17% on day 1. Considering the pre-eid period, this makes for a decent start at the box office. As expected, single screens are performing much better than multiplexes and the trend will stay as it is.

The footfalls are expected to increase during the evening and night shows since it’s the beginning of the weekend and there’s Eid holiday tomorrow. That will immensely contribute to the opening day collections of KKBKKJ. It’s just about getting a decent start on the board as the main box office roar will be witnessed tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari and other stars have been sharing their experience of working with Salman Khan on KKBKKJ.

Palak Tiwari recently revealed a dress code rule that applies to the sets of Salman Khan films. That stirred controversy while co-star Shehnaaz Gill went on to rubbish her claims.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bholaa Box Office (Worldwide): Ajay Devgn’s Action Thriller To Miss The Milestone Of 125 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News