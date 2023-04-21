With its big release at the box office today, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is finally for the world to see. Touted as Salman Khan’s Eidi to fans, this multi-starrer is unique as multiple talents across the Bollywood and Television world are a part of the project. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady while Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Bhumika Chawla, and Venkatesh, amongst others, will be seen in pivotal roles. Scroll below for details as we update you on the closing collections of advance bookings on day 1.

Till yesterday, the response at the ticket windows was quite decent. KKBKKJ had managed to collect 3.32 crores gross and all eyes were to see if it can beat the closing collections of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (3.65 crores). After multiple misses post Pathaan, all eyes are glued to see whether Salman Khan manages to recreate the magic that Shah Rukh Khan did with his comeback.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has collected a total of 3.51 crores gross (as per the update at 12 am) in India from Day 1 advance booking. It is to be noted that the Salman Khan starrer pulled off the strategy of price cut in tickets, which is way lesser than the cost previously set by Bholaa, Pathaan and other Bollywood biggies during the post-pandemic phase. The plan seems to be working in favour as it has managed decent earnings so far.

As the trend for any Salman Khan film continues, one hopes for a massive growth with spot bookings, which shall set the pace for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at the box office. Huge expectations are rather set for the weekend as tomorrow marks the last day of Ramzan and the beginning of the celebration era!

Only time will tell whether this star-studded film ultimately lands, but for now, the start looks good. Fingers crossed!

