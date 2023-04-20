Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who had been away from the silver screen for nearly four years, made a smashing comeback with Pathaan. The spy actioner turned out to be one of the biggest Bollywood hits of recent times, reviving the Hindi film box office.

SRK’s superstardom announced itself with élan once again as people celebrated Pathaan’s success on the streets, took out processions, danced in the theatres and saluted Pathaan back as he saluted onscreen.

With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan gave his fans the reassurance that he is here to stay, and he did so with his characteristic confidence. According to a Twitter user, Pathaan’s success was vital to King Khan’s supporters.

With Siddharth Anand’s directing, Shah Rukh Khan solidified his status as a true action hero. He stated that he was able to demonstrate to his kids how he became so successful because of the actioner. It was his way of responding to the critics who called for a boycott of the movie after Deepika Padukone‘s orange bikini in the Besharam Rang song caused rage among a faction of netizens.

In a tweet, Shah Rukh Khan also shared what his youngest kid AbRam thought of Pathaan’s success: “I don’t know, but he said Papa, it’s all Karma. So I believe it.”

The contentment ever since is just too precious and honestly, there's few things more satisfying than hearing SRK say this 🥹❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/krFsAqotPb — sana (@sanaafsal) April 19, 2023

SRK's lifelong dream of being an action hero fulfilled 🥹🤧🤲🏾 pic.twitter.com/u5efCtI5Ax — sana (@sanaafsal) April 19, 2023

SRK's childlike excitement all this while seems worthwhile 🥺❤️❤️‍🩹pic.twitter.com/sZesbGzdUa — sana (@sanaafsal) April 19, 2023

Ended up showing the real faces of 90% of the industry w setting their ass on fire and them stooping the lowest of lows… the same shameless people don't have guts to say that to his face tho. They were happy as long as SRK was on a break. Too bad, he's not going anywhere now 💁🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/B5kBIHpxbk — sana (@sanaafsal) April 19, 2023

SRK wasn't cast as the angel all those years ago for nothing. Not only does he continue saving us day in, day out… he did this for his piece of heart AbRam too, who finally knows why his papa is so loved 🥹 pic.twitter.com/z40LEikhKD — sana (@sanaafsal) April 19, 2023

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan was released on January 26th and as expected, the film went on to become a blockbuster. John Abraham played a negative role in the film, while Salman Khan had a cameo appearance as Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next film Jawan which is being helmed by south filmmaker Atlee Kumar. Deepika Padukone once again will be seen playing an important role beside south actress Nayanthara. Vijay Sethupathi will also be playing a pivotal role in the much-awaited film.

