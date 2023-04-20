Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been through thick and thin with his wife Gauri Khan who has managed to make her own mark as an Interior Designer. A new coffee table book My Life In Design was recently launched by Gauri which also reveals the struggles Shah Rukh and Gauri went through together.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan tied the knot in 1991 and are considered a power couple and inspiration for true love that withstands time for many. Read on for more.

A Twitter user shared the foreword which has been penned by Shah Rukh Khan for his designer wife Gauri Khan for her latest coffee table book. In the foreword note, King Khan recalls the time when they once went to buy a sofa but found it to be too expensive. This pushed Gauri to start her journey of designing. “Needless to say, it was beyond our means, but we needed a living space, because we were expecting Aryan,” writes Shah Rukh in the foreword. He continues, “So, the choice was made, that we would try and buy stuff as and when we had the money. We could not afford a designer so the job was taken over by Gauri.”

SRK then mentions about the sofa saying, “We once went to buy a sofa, but since it was too expensive, we just bought the leather for the sofa on one of my travels and waited for some carpenter to build what Gauri had designed in a notebook.”

Shah Rukh Khan in the note mentions how Gauri trained herself to understand the concept of designing and it soon turned into a passion after they faced another financial crunch at the time of buying their house Mannat in Mumbai.

“Slowly, what started as a necessity turned into a passion”, pens SRK adding, “The task of designing her own house, which was rather big, the appreciation of friends and the sheer determination to make sure that our home was what we always desired egged her on to learn new things. She trained herself to understand spaces and figure out how basic amenities, logistics and beauty come together to make a home.”

