Shahid Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most renowned actors and enjoys a global fan following. He was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s show ‘Farzi’ and was critically acclaimed for his performance. Shahid has been a part of the entertainment industry for years and has done some remarkable work in showbiz. And now, his old advertisement is going viral on social media, where fans are relating his look to Zayed Khan’s ‘Lucky’ from Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Main Hoon Na’. Scroll below to watch the video.

Main Hoon Na was directed by Farah Khan and starred SRK, Zayed, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao and Suniel Shetty in pivotal roles. The film was released in 2004 and is one of the best movies of the superstar’s career and did pretty well at the box office. Now talking about the ad, Shahid looks dashing in this video from his teenage years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An Instagram page named ‘Entertainment Say’ shared Shahid Kapoor’s old advertisement on their feed. In the video, Shahid looks cute and almost unrecognisable.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Say (@entertainmentsay)

Does he remind you of Zayed Khan’s Lucky from Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Main Hoon Na’? Haha.

A user on social media reacted to the video and commented, “so this is where lucky from main hoon na was copied”

Another user commented, “Ye Shahrukh Khan ki acting q kr raha hai”

A third commented, “kabir singh was laxman prasad too?”

A fourth commented, “Shahid Khan from Mai Hoona 😂😂😂😂😂”

What are your thoughts on Shahid Kapoor’s old ad going viral on social media? Tell us in the space below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Zeenat Aman Defies All Age-Related Myths Giving Away Boss Lady Vibes At 71 In A Classy Pantsuit & Blinky Jewellery

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News