Veteran actress Zeenat Aman belongs to the golden era of Bollywood. The actress stepped into showbiz after winning the Femina Miss India and the Miss Asia Pacific International pageants at 19. While the actress is now in her 70s, she still has the charm as she recently looked gorgeous and defied all age-related myths posing for an Indian jewellery brand.

Zeenat began acting with the 1970 film The Evil Within and was further featured in 1971’s Hulchul. However, her breakthrough came with Hare Rama Hare Krishna, which was also released in 1971. Later, she established herself as a leading lady and starred in many blockbusters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is safe to say that after looking at Zeenat Aman now, it is hard to believe that the actress is 71. The actress recently became the face of the jewellery brand Misho and posed for some stunning pictures. For the shoot, she donned a black pantsuit over a white top.

As the look sounds simple, Aman’s grace and jewellery did magic. She wore a pair of stacking bangles in one hand, while a broad gold one in another. She donned a heavy gold neck chain and some flashy rings. With the jewellery, the actress looked back at her golden years as she donned a long chain with a pendant featuring her own monochrome photo. She also wore one such picture on one of her fingers. To complete the look, Zeenat exuded boss lady vibes in the gold rim with black glasses aviators.

The Don actress kept her makeup simple with a light nude base and matching lipstick. Zeenat Aman undoubtedly slayed as she flaunted her short grey hair before the lens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhani Parekh (@misho_designs)

Sharing some pictures from the shoot, she revealed how she was sceptical about the look but her own “edge” made her do it. She wrote, “At first I wondered if it was all too ‘edgy’ for me. But as I put it on – stacking bangles, donning sunglasses, slipping on rings, clasping pendants – I remembered my own edge and revelled in it. The craftsmanship on the etched pendant and ring took my breath away. But more on that in the next post.”

Let us know your views on Zeenat Aman’s look in the comments.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sara Ali Khan Termed “Overacting Ki Dukaan” As She Runs At Airport To Avoid Paparazzi, Netizen Says “Bhao Khati Hai, Don’t Click Her…” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News