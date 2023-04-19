Dakota Johnson became a popular name in the Fifty Shades franchise, and post the film’s success, the actress became an overnight sensation for her fans. Over the years, she has given us many fashionable looks to remember by; from her movie promotional wardrobe to her city sightings to her red carpet looks, Dakota sure knows how to make heads turn with her fashion sense. Today, we bring you a throwback to when she roamed on the streets wearing a s*xy black netted tube corset top, giving 365 Days vibes and making us hard to believe she’s for real. Scroll below to take a look at her picture.

Dakota is very popular among her fans and enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram with over 5 million followers. The Fifty Shades actress isn’t that active on the photo-sharing platform, but thanks to her fan pages, they keep us posted with her daily sightings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about her picture, a Twitter account shared her photo in November 2021, where she looks absolutely stunning in a chic outfit. In the picture, Dakota Johnson donned a black coloured netted tube corset top and paired it with leather pants.

She accessorised her look with a diamond choker and rings. Dakota Johnson styled her look with matching black pump heels and kept her tresses open with her signature fringe cut with soft waves.

Take a look at her picture below:

i need this top!!!!!

(not the shirt, dakota johnson) pic.twitter.com/1NNLSiKVIH — dylan o'brien give me a chance (or $20) (@fakedannydevito) November 3, 2021

Even though her face isn’t visible, Dakota Johnson still looks s*xy as hell and totally makes a statement with her extraordinary outfit.

What are your thoughts on her corset outfit from back in 2021? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Delivered A Fashion Fail Donning A Blue Princess Gown With Some Tacky Embroidery & Made Us Go “Why?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News