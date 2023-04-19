Jennifer Lawrence is among the most popular Hollywood actresses who never fail to win hearts with their performances on screen. She has not only established herself as a leading actress but also proved that she is one of the fashionistas in tinsel town. However, she has made some bad choices in the past and once wore an off-putting blue sleeveless gown on the red carpet.

The Academy Award-winning actress has had an illustrious career with several hits in her kitty. Soon after her debut in 2008, she proved her acting mettle and left everyone in awe of her craft.

In 2016, Jennifer Lawrence shared the screen space with Chris Pratt in the sci-fi drama Passengers. The movie brought a lot of critical acclaim for the two actors and was even nominated in two categories at the Oscars. Throughout the movie’s promotions, JLaw donned some fantastic outfits, but she failed to turn heads at the Seoul premiere.

Lawrence turned up in a custom Dior Spring 2017 blue noodle strap gown with a plunging neckline at the premiere. The gown featured some pleating details on the front with a cutout on the waist that went all the way to her back. While the gown dished some Disney princess vibes, it was the embroidery that killed its vibe.

The flowy skirt had a long silver shimmery dagger embroidered, while a red and silver heart was on the breast area. While the gown would have made a decent look for the red carpet, the add-ons stole its charm.

Apart from this, Jennifer Lawenerce’s look also had some styling issues as she tied her hair in a messy bun. The Hunger Games star wore a pair of short ruby and diamond earrings, a bracelet, and a bunch of rings. She flaunted her blue eyes under thick but elegant mascara and opted for a lighter makeup look.

