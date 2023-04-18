Margot Robbie is a talented actress who has impressed us as Naomi Lapaglia in The Wolf of Wall Street, Jane Porter in The Legend of Tarzan, Harley Quinn in the DC’s Suicide Squad and more. The actress – who is now set to impress us in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie opposite Ryan Gosling, is a fashionista and often makes heads turn when she hits the red carpet.

And 2014 was no different. Nearly a decade ago, Margot stole the limelight along with our hearts when she rocked a plunging yellow dress to an award show and walked with the ensemble skirt bunched in her hand. Scroll below to check out her look and see how hot & s*xy she looks.

To the 2014 Harper’s Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards, Margot Robbie made heads turn as she arrived for the function dressed in a stunning billowing yellow dress. Margot’s halter neck, floor-sweeping attire featured a deep, plunging V-neck that kept her ‘ladies’ well shielded but still teased a little cle*ava by showing off glimpses of her b**bs.

The bunching of the yellow fabric gave fans a glimpse of Margot Robbie’s long legs and the metallic bronze strappy heels she opted for that night. The ‘Barbie’ actress styled the look with her hair gelled down with a centre parting and small, statement earrings. Her makeup for the night was kept subtle, with the n*de lips shade, light blush and smokey eyes complimenting the brightness of the yellow fabric perfectly.

Check out Margot Robbie’s look from the 2014 Harper’s Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margot Robbie (@margotrobbieofficial)

Doesn’t she look just drop-dead gorgeous in it? Let us know what you think of it in the comments.

