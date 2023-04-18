The South Korean actress Son Ye-jin is undoubtedly one of the most talented and popular stars in the world. The actress has proved her craft with various blockbusters and hit shows, but it is her fashion A-game that stays in our hearts rent-free. Back in 2008, Ye-jin fashioned an unusual outfit and indeed nailed the look giving us major styling goals.

After entering showbiz in 2000, Ye-jin established herself as a leading actress on both silver and small screens. The actress was last seen in the web show Thirty-Nine and previously on the highly acclaimed Crash Landing On You, which starred her now-husband, Hyun Bin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether it is a red carpet event or a walk on the street, Ye-jin always turns heads with her over-the-top outfits. In 2008, the actress arrived at the 7th Korean Film Awards in a flowy maroon dress with a s*xy thigh-high slit.

The sleeveless dress featured a deep V neckline through which she flaunted her cl*avage. While one side of the dress featured a belt-like detail on the waist area with fine pleated detailing, another had a seamless flowy fabric going down to her toes. The outfit also has a matching train which Son Ye-jin effortlessly carried.

#SonYejin at 7th Korean Film Awards (2008) cr as labeled ✨ pic.twitter.com/HCs1vBw9VV — 💕 (@forsonyejin) May 4, 2021

Coming to her makeup, The Negotiation star opted for a simple look, which included peachy lipstick and matching blush. She applied a thin layer of mascara that gave her eyes a pop. To complete her look, Son Ye-jin ditched heavy accessories and only wore multiple metal rings. She carried a multi-coloured butterfly clutch which itself looked like a piece of art. For footwear, the 41-year-old wore a pair of wine strappy heels that did wonders to her look.

What are your views on Son Ye-jin‘s look? Let us know in the comments.

For more fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Megan Fox’s Transformation > Kardashians’ Makeover! It’ll Leave Your Jaw-Dropped, From A Girl Next Door To A Hot Momma – Here’s How This Beauty Became A Rage

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News