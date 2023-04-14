Son Ye-jin is not only one of the most talented South Korean actresses, but when it comes to fashion, it is indeed hard to beat her. The Crash Landing On You star never disappoints with her fashion A-game. From walking on the streets to showing up on the red carpet, Son Ye-jin always ensures to take our breaths away. Talking about her hot and happening outfits, Ye-jin once left us all drooling in a backless black dress. Scroll down for a detailed description of her looks and some unmissable pictures.

Ye-jin stepped into showbiz with her 2000 film Chihwa-seon but was shot to fame with the 2002 movie Lovers’ Concerto. With time, the actress proved her acting mettle and ruled silver and small screens with her award-winning roles.

Back to her outfit, Son Ye-jin stole the show with her s*xy outfit as she attended the Seoul International Drama Awards in 2018. The actress won Best Actress for Hallyu Drama for her show Something in the Rain. To accept the award, Ye-jin arrived in a sultry noodle-strap black dress and immediately turned heads.

While the dress’ front dished a simple floor-length gown look with a beautiful pattern on its squared neck, it was its back where the magic happened. Or, we should say the magic took place at the back-less as two thin straps held the dress together till Ye-jin’s waist. Moreover, her outfit also featured a thigh-high slit at the back, making her walk a lot more graceful.

The alluring and captivating YeJin where she won Best Actress for Hallyu Drama Award from the kdrama Something in the Rain (Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food) four years ago at the Seoul International Drama Awards in 2018. #SonYeJin

(credits – label on video♡) pic.twitter.com/yfe0BgboIF — yet (@yet_jin) September 5, 2022

The Thirty-Nine star again proved she could defy all age-related myths as she looked alluring in soft-glam makeup. She ditched heavy accessories and opted for an elegant chain with matching earrings. She paired her outfit with shimmery platform heels to complete her look and left her hair open.

What are your views on Son Ye-jin’s look? Let us know in the comments.

