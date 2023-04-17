Megan Fox is one of the prominent names in the West. The actress is currently engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, and the couple was recently spotted in Miami after the rumours of trouble in their paradise appeared online. Megan has been a part of the entertainment business for over two decades, and while the actress has constantly been objectified in showbiz, today, we bring you her transformation pictures that will make you get over Kardashians immediately. Scroll below to take a look.

The Kardashian clan has been ruling the West and social media for the last few years, with fans having a love-and-hate relationship with all the ladies in the fam, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. While the fans keep obsessing over the Kardi-Jenners, Fox is the real star who has really transformed physically over the years.

We gathered a few social media pictures showing the actress’ transformation from a girl next door to becoming a ‘hot mamma’ among her fans. There’s a monochrome pic from Megan Fox’s school days where she’s looking cute as a button donning a shoulder-length hair look.

The other picture is from Megan Fox’s teenage years, where she’s embracing her chic goth look by donning a tank top that she styled with a cross pendant. Then comes her initial days in Hollywood, where she looks pretty with her thin eyebrows, and finally comes her hot girl era, which is now, and she’s redefining age and momma goals with her sultry looks.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Megan Fox Face Transformation Before and After: The Changing Face of Megan Fox… https://t.co/rjtkcpy7xA #MeganFox pic.twitter.com/6ta5Jgi0We — Green Beans (@GreenBeansMag) November 9, 2022

And look at this recent photo of the actress by Vanity:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

How on earth is she, not an angel? We are drooling over Megan Fox’s incredibly s*xy transformation.

