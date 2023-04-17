Paris Hilton made some shocking revelations in her recently published book, Paris: The Memoir. The incidents gave major insights into the starlet’s personality and how she carried herself in her 20s while dealing with her traumas. Paris is doing much better in her life emotionally and mentally, and serving us one hot look after the other. Her recent appearances have also reminded her fans that the diva is ageing in reverse as she’s repeating similar outfits that she wore almost fifteen years ago.

Paris wore a stunning pink shimmery dress at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party by the end of 2022. In she wore a gorgeous silver dress at a Y2K-themed party. The one thing common between both the outfits was that they resembled the risque dress she wore on her 21st birthday, fifteen years ago. Scroll on to learn more.

During her 21st birthday party in 2002, Paris Hilton wore a silver dress with spaghetti straps. The look has gone down in pop culture history as one of the most iconic dresses ever, and even Kendall Jenner recreated the look for one of her birthday parties. The outfit boasted a loose plunging neckline that exposed the diva’s entire cle*vage and chest and created ripples at the front. The dress only covered Paris’ a** at the back, and the s*xiest bit about the fir was the sides – it was all-bare except for the tiniest stitch at the waist.

You can't forget Paris' silver dress that she wore for her 21st birthday party in 2002, and then wore again 15 years later, in 2017. © Getty pic.twitter.com/FlDhf6fpOt — Vogue France (@VogueFrance) February 17, 2021

Paris Hilton wore a statement diamond layered choker, which would definitely be at least three inches broad. She went for dark smokey eyes and glossy pink lips. The Simple Life actress tied her hair up and used butterfly clips that made her look like a 21-year-old girl having fun.

The neckline of the dress was quite flimsy, and it often exposed Paris’s b**bs entirely. Thankfully, the actress had used pasties to cover her n*pples, or else she would have had a wardrobe malfunction for sure.

