Emily Blunt initially gained recognition with the 2006 BBC film, Gideon’s Daughter, and David Frankel’s critically acclaimed comedy-drama, The Devil Wears Prada, which was released in the same year. In the years that followed, she went on to star in several popular films, including Dan in Real Life, The Great Buck Howard, Edge of Tomorrow, A Quiet Place, Jungle Cruise, Oppenheimer, and The Smashing Machine.

The Golden Globe-winning actress’s first film of 2026 was The Devil Wears Prada 2, which has grossed $665.5 million worldwide so far, according to Box Office Mojo. Her latest theatrical release is Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi film, Disclosure Day, which hit the big screen on June 12, 2026.

Now, let’s take a look at how the live-action films released in the last decade starring Emily Blunt performed at the worldwide box office and find out which one among them delivered the best return relative to its budget.

Emily Blunt’s Last Ten Years – Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

Here is a list of the live-action films starring Emily Blunt released in the last decade (excluding Disclosure Day because it’s a new release), along with their worldwide earnings (per Box Office Mojo data) and estimated budgets.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016): $165 million| Budget: $115 million The Girl on the Train (2016): $173.2 million | Budget: $45 million A Quiet Place (2018): $341 million| Budget: $17 million Mary Poppins Returns (2018): $362.5 million | Budget: $130 million A Quiet Place Part II (2020): $297.4 million | Budget: $55 million Wild Mountain Thyme (2020): $1.5 million | Budget: $5.5 million Jungle Cruise (2021): $220.9 million | Budget: $200 million Oppenheimer (2023): $975.8 million | Budget: $100 million The Fall Guy (2024): $181.1 million | Budget: $130 million IF (2024): $190.5 million | Budget: $110 million The Smashing Machine (2025): $21.1 million | Budget: $50 million The Devil Wears Prada 2 (2026): $665.1 million | Budget: $100 million

Earnings-to-Budget Performance

A Quiet Place: 20.06x Oppenheimer: 9.76x The Devil Wears Prada 2: 6.65x A Quiet Place Part II: 5.41x The Girl on the Train: 3.85x Mary Poppins Returns: 2.79x IF: 1.73x The Huntsman: Winter’s War: 1.43x The Fall Guy: 1.39x Jungle Cruise: 1.10x The Smashing Machine: 0.42x Wild Mountain Thyme: 0.27x

What These Numbers Indicate

Based on the above figures and calculations, although the highest-grossing film starring Emily Blunt is Christopher Nolan’s 2023 blockbuster, Oppenheimer, the film that delivered the biggest return on its budget was A Quiet Place (20.06x). Oppenheimer (9.76x) ranks No.2 on the list, followed by The Devil Wears Prada 2 (6.65x) and A Quiet Place Part II (5.41x). Now, it will be interesting to see how Emily Blunt’s latest release, Disclosure Day, performs at the global box office and where it will land on this list in terms of earnings-to-budget ratio.

A Quiet Place Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: The Devil Wears Prada 2 Worldwide Box Office: Just Over $5 Million Away From Surpassing Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News