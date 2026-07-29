Alpha Box Office Collection! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt’s Alpha has had a disappointing run at the Indian box office. YRF’s female spy action thriller is now heading towards the end of its theatrical run. The good news is that it has managed to avert the flop verdict, but the losses are significant, with a deficit of over 40 crore. Scroll below for the day 26 report!

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 26

According to estimates, Alpha collected just 4 lakh on day 26 at the Indian box office. Word of mouth has been poor, leading to a massive reduction in show count as soon as Dhamaal 4 arrived. There has been hardly any improvement in footfall despite the discounted offers.

The total collection in India reaches 59.21 crore net after 26 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 69.86 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India (net earnings):

Week 1 – 48.4 crore

Week 2 – 8.4 crore

Week 3 – 2.11 crore

Day 22 – 4 lakh

Day 23 – 7 lakh

Day 24 – 12 lakh

Day 25 – 3 lakh

Day 26 – 4 lakh

Total – 59.21 crore

It is still a losing affair!

Made on a budget of 100 crore, Alpha has recovered just 59% of its investment in 26 days. The daily collection has fallen below 5 lakh, which means the end is near. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day taking over the Indian screens starting tomorrow, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor co-starrer will soon be washed out of theatres. YRF will be suffering losses of over 40 crore.

Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 26 Summary

Budget: 100 crore

India net: 59.21 crore

Budget recovery: 59%

India gross: 69.86 crore

Overseas gross: 29.09 crore

Worldwide gross: 98.95 crore

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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