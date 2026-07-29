Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 19( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and the Dhamaal 4 gang continue to mint moolah at the Indian box office. The adventure comedy made the most of the third discounted Tuesday, showcasing a good jump. It is, however, set to wrap up as the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 19 update!

How much has Dhamaal 4 earned in India?

According to estimates, Dhamaal 4 collected 2.1 crore net on day 19. It saw a 30% jump after the third Monday of 1.62 crore. So far, Indra Kumar’s directorial has enjoyed a dominant run due to a lack of options. Bollywood. But it will face strong competition from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which releases tomorrow.

The cumulative total in India stands at 160.85 crore net. Made on a reported budget of 150 crore, Jaaved Jaaferi co-starrer had raked in returns of 10.85 crore in 19 days. Including GST, the gross total stands at 189.80 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 99.09 crore

Week 2: 44.24 crore

Day 15: 2.29 crore

Day 16: 4.79 crore

Day 17: 6.72 crore

Day 18: 1.62 crore

Day 19: 2.1 crore

Total – 160.85 crore

Will not beat Bhooth Bangla!

Dhamaal 4 enjoyed a record-breaking run, emerging as the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. However, it now needs 38 crore+ to beat Bhooth Bangla and climb up the ladder, which will not be possible. Ajay Devgn starrer will remain out of the top 3 in its lifetime.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore Dhamaal 4: 160.85 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 137.7 crore Cocktail 2: 104.53 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 64.88 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 61.78 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 19 Summary

Budget: 150 crore

India net: 160.85 crore

ROI: 10.85 crore

ROI%: 7.23%

India gross: 189.80 crore

Check out the Dhamaal 4 day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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