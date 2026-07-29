Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and the Dhamaal 4 gang continue to mint moolah at the Indian box office. The adventure comedy made the most of the third discounted Tuesday, showcasing a good jump. It is, however, set to wrap up as the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 19 update!
How much has Dhamaal 4 earned in India?
According to estimates, Dhamaal 4 collected 2.1 crore net on day 19. It saw a 30% jump after the third Monday of 1.62 crore. So far, Indra Kumar’s directorial has enjoyed a dominant run due to a lack of options. Bollywood. But it will face strong competition from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which releases tomorrow.
The cumulative total in India stands at 160.85 crore net. Made on a reported budget of 150 crore, Jaaved Jaaferi co-starrer had raked in returns of 10.85 crore in 19 days. Including GST, the gross total stands at 189.80 crore.
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Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1: 99.09 crore
- Week 2: 44.24 crore
- Day 15: 2.29 crore
- Day 16: 4.79 crore
- Day 17: 6.72 crore
- Day 18: 1.62 crore
- Day 19: 2.1 crore
Total – 160.85 crore
Will not beat Bhooth Bangla!
Dhamaal 4 enjoyed a record-breaking run, emerging as the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. However, it now needs 38 crore+ to beat Bhooth Bangla and climb up the ladder, which will not be possible. Ajay Devgn starrer will remain out of the top 3 in its lifetime.
Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore
- Border 2: 362.76 crore
- Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore
- Dhamaal 4: 160.85 crore
- Welcome To The Jungle: 137.7 crore
- Cocktail 2: 104.53 crore
- O’Romeo: 83.35 crore
- Main Vaapas Aaunga: 64.88 crore
- Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 61.78 crore
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 19 Summary
- Budget: 150 crore
- India net: 160.85 crore
- ROI: 10.85 crore
- ROI%: 7.23%
- India gross: 189.80 crore
Check out the Dhamaal 4 day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.
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Must Read: Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 6: Surpasses Sarkar To Become Thalapathy Vijay’s 6th Highest-Grossing Film In India
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