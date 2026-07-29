Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 6: Becomes Thalapathy Vijay’s 6th Highest-Grossing Film In India, Beats Sarkar ( Photo Credit – Facebook)

After a good opening weekend, Jana Nayagan continues to show drops on weekdays. Post a massive drop on the first Monday, the magnum opus dropped further, scoring less than 10 crore on Tuesday. Given that it’s Thalapathy Vijay’s final film, much better numbers were expected, but so far, the weekday run hasn’t helped. In the meantime, it has surpassed Sarkar’s lifetime collection at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 6!

How much did Jana Nayagan earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

The Tamil political thriller scored an estimated 8 crore on the first Tuesday, day 6. Compared to day 5’s 10.65 crore, it showed a 24.88% drop, which is more than the routine 10-15% drop. Overall, it has earned 143.4 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 169.22 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 42.7 crore

Day 2 – 21.15 crore

Day 3 – 28.9 crore

Day 4 – 32 crore

Day 5 – 10.65 crore

Day 6 – 8 crore

Total – 143.4 crore

Becomes Thalapathy Vijay’s 6th highest-grossing film in India

With 143.4 crore, Jana Nayagan has surpassed Sarkar (141.75 crore) to become Thalapathy Vijay’s 6th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. In the next two days, it is expected to beat Master (153.93 crore) and claim the 5th spot. In its lifetime, the film might cross Varisu (178.14 crore), concluding its run as Vijay’s 3rd highest-grosser ever.

Take a look at Thalapathy Vijay’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Leo – 341.04 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 252.71 crore Varisu – 178.14 crore Bigil – 171.26 crore Master – 153.93 crore Jana Nayagan – 143.4 crore Sarkar – 141.75 crore Beast – 130.25 crore Mersal – 127.72 crore (estimates) Theri – 85 crore (estimates)

More about the film

The political thriller is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions. The film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Prakash Raj. It was reportedly made on a budget of 300-350 crore.

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Jana Nayagan.

Must Read: Jan Neta Box Office Collection Day 5: Passes The Monday Test, Becomes Thalapathy Vijay’s 3rd Highest-Grossing Film In Hindi

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