Batwara 1947 Trailer Impact At Box Office Day 1 ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

After the success of Border 2, Sunny Deol is returning to the big screens with Batwara 1947. The film is scheduled for release on the eve of Independence Day (August 14), thus benefiting from the big weekend. Since it clashes with the much-awaited Awarapan 2, the film needed a strong first impression, but that didn’t happen due to the underwhelming first two teasers. Thankfully, the recently released trailer has provided some momentum, putting the film in a position to score decently at the Indian box office on day 1.

The blockbuster duo returns after nearly three decades

The biggest factor behind the film’s buzz is the reunion of director Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny after 29 years. Yes, the duo marks their reunion after almost three decades, and movie buffs are excited to see if they recreate the magic of Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak. Santoshi has always presented Sunny as a mass-appealing character, and even this time, he seems to be in top form.

Trailer makes a good impression

Coming to the main promotional asset, the trailer of Batwara 1947 was unveiled yesterday, and to be honest, it was decently cut. Unlike Gadar 2, the anti-Pakistan sentiment isn’t aggressively shown, but it still has an interesting plot. Sunny Deol does have a strong character, and he gets to utter some whistle-worthy dialogues in this one, too, which is definitely a big crowd-pulling factor. It doesn’t come off as a strong metro-driven entertainer, and its real business lies in the B and C centers, where it’ll open well.

To be dependent on word-of-mouth

This time, there’s no sequel factor attached, and also, it’s not an out-and-out mass entertainer. The resurgence of Sunny Deol’s stardom will definitely attract footfall on the opening day, but the start won’t be huge, and the film will grow with word-of-mouth. Also, there will be an impact from a clash with Awarapan 2, which is expected to open big at the Indian box office.

Batwara 1947 eyes Sunny Deol’s 3rd biggest opening

Based solely on the trailer’s impression, Batwara 1947 targets a 10-13 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. It’ll be considered a decent number, helping the film register Sunny Deol’s 3rd-biggest opening of all time, overtaking Jaat (9.62 crore).

Take a look at Sunny Deol’s top openers in India (net):

Gadar 2 – 40.1 crore Border 2 – 32.1 crore Jaat – 9.62 crore Yamla Pagla Deewana – 7.95 crore Ghayal Once Again – 7.2 crore

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