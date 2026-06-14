Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is losing more steam at the box office and now more with Disclosure Day’s release. The Disney movie might be a disaster, but it is not a bigger flop than Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam at the North American box office. It is edging closer to beating the DCEU bomb’s domestic haul this week. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the Star Wars movie earned so far at the North American box office?

The Jon Favreau directorial collected just $1.3 million on its 4th Friday at the box office in North America. The movie has earned the lowest fourth Friday at the domestic box office for a Disney Star Wars movie. It dropped 49.1% from last Friday and lost 675 theaters on Thursday. It has hit the $161.7 million cume in North America, very much on track to miss the $200 million domestic milestone, the first live-action Star Wars movie.

Edges closer to beating Black Adam

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is one of the biggest disappointments of this year so far. It is on track to beat the domestic haul of Black Adam. For the unversed, Black Adam was released in 2022, and it emerged as one of the biggest flops among DC movies ever. The Dwayne Johnson-starrer DCEU movie collected $168.15 million at the North American box office.

Black Adam is also the all-time #370-highest-grossing movie in North America. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is less than $10 million away from surpassing Black Adam‘s domestic haul. It is tracking to earn between $4.5 million and $5 million at the North American box office. Thus, it might not beat this DCEU movie this weekend, but next week it will beat Black Adam.

More about the movie

The Pedro Pascal-starrer movie missed the $300 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It will not even reach the $400 million milestone worldwide. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu was released on May 22.

Box office summary

Domestic – $161.7 million

International – $137.8 million

Worldwide – $299.5 million

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