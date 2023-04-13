Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber is quite a well-known name in the fashion industry. The supermodel is known for her sartorial choice and bold looks that she has been making over the years of her career to stand out among the rest. Hailey definitely knows what looks best on her and has always opted accordingly. Today, we brought you a throwback look of hers from 2017’s VMAs, where she dazzled like a star in a n*ked embellished outfit. Check out as we decode her look!

Be it a red carpet look, a fashion photo shoot or a simple brunch date, Hailey has always put her best fashion foot forward. She has also launched her own beauty brand named Rhode, and it has garnered a lot of attention and appreciation from beauty enthusiasts as well!

Now coming back to her MTV VMAs look. Hailey Bieber had opted for a nearly n*ked Zuhair Murad jumpsuit that featured intricate details and silver sequin embellishments all over the outfit. The jumpsuit was made of sheer material that made her flash a n*de knicker underneath it, and it also featured a low-cut neckline through which she flaunted her cleav*ge.

The pictures were shared by Insider, and we found them on Pinterest and on Harper’s Bazaar’s Facebook page. Check it out:

For accessories, Hailey Bieber added a broad silver belt to the outfit, along with a pair of big silver hoops and lots of finger rings. She kept her makeup sultry and subtle with a full coverage foundation, contoured cheeks, defined brows, brown eyeshadow with cut-crease detailing, thin eyeliner, and lots of blush and mascara and completed the look with nude brown lip shade. Hailey kept her hair side-parted. And owned the red carpet like it was her own.

For the unversed, after marrying Hollywood pop singer Justin Bieber, Hailey has come under the limelight even more! Well, we are totally in awe of her look. What about you? Let us know if you would like to read more of Hailey Bieber’s fashion looks.

