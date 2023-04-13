The first few things that come to our minds when we think of Scarlett Johansson are ‘queen,’ ‘iconic,’ ‘regal,’ and so much more. The actress has created a niche for herself in showbiz when it comes to looking elegant yet s*xy. Her sartorial picks are always bold, powerful and adequately risque and delicate to make her perfect physique look stunning. But there was a time when Scarlett experimented with basic outfits and made them look chic. Scroll on to learn more.

Scarlett Johansson started her career at a very young age and soon became one of the s*xiest actresses in the industry. Over the years, she has experimented with her looks (from chopping her hair short to being a redhead) and her fashion choices. She gradually went from basic to classy but interestingly, nailed every phase perfectly. Today, we remind you of her earlier days in the industry when she opted for casual fits but rocked them anyway.

An Instagram page called Scarlettjohanssonworld shared a picture of the Black Widow actress in 2021. It was a throwback picture of Scarlett Johansson in which she had donned a chic blouse and skirt. Anyone who is a fan of the diva’s style knows that this is not her usual fashion sense. That’s what makes this picture more interesting. It’s probably from the phase when Scarlett was experimental with her looks and ready to take risks. For the shoot, she had donned a red top with spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. It revealed most of the red net bra she wore underneath.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Johansson (@scarlettjohanssonworld)

Scarlett Johansson paired the flirty top with a black skirt with silver sequin work all over it. It had a leather belt and a small patch on the side that added an edge to the outfit. Interestingly, the Marriage Story actress finished the look by wearing bright blue knee-high socks. That’s odd but that was the entire theme of the look – borderline trashy but make it chic.

For the makeup, Scarlett chose bold and loud eyes with Kohl smudged all around them. She flaunted pink lips and kept her blond hair down and messy. She got her nail done red and wrapped up the look with a dainty chain.

Everything about the photoshoot – the rusty wall on which Scarlett Johansson sat, the blurred buildings in the background, and the sultry look the actress gave to the camera – said that the actress was trying to play a part of a rogue woman who was too s*xy to care.

Well, she nailed the part!

For more fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

