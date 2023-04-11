Celebrity couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been painting the town red with their PDA-filled outings ever since their marriage. The two were recently in the headlines following Hailey’s social media dispute with Selena Gomez. While the conflict went on for weeks and ended with Selena herself addressing it, it did disrupt JB and Hailey’s personal lives. However, this is not the first time the two went through difficult times, as the Grammy-winning singer once revealed that the first year of his marriage with the model was tough.

JB earlier dated Selena on and off for almost a decade. However, as the two broke up sometime between 2017-18, the Peaches singer began going out with supermodel Hailey and the two tied the knot in September 2018.

It has been four years since Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been married, and the couple never fails to express their feelings for each other. However, back in 2021, JB revealed that the first year of his marriage with Hailey was tough. In an explosive interview with GQ, the singer opened up about why he was struggling in his married life.

Talking about his decision to get married, the singer said, “I just felt like that was my calling. Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing.” However, married life was seemingly not as easy as the singer thought. He continued, “the first year of marriage was really tough because there was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff. There was just lack of trust.”

Justin Bieber further revealed that he was even scared during that time. The Yummy crooner said, “There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.'” Well, it seems that the couple is long past that phase and is now enjoying their lives together.

