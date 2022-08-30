Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez has a few thoughts on Johnny Depp’s MTV VMAs 2022 appearance as the ‘Moonman.’ For the unversed, Depp had a small cameo at the music awards that took place on 29th August. The actor’s face was digitally superimposed on the helmet of a floating moonperson.

“And you know what? I needed the work,” Johnny had said as he floated across the stage. The Pirates of the Caribbean star also posted a video of the same on his Instagram and said that he is “available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need.”

Several fans reacted to Johnny Depp’s appearance at the MTV VMAs 2022. Many criticised for it lasting only a few seconds, while others rejoiced to see their favourite star on the screen. There were a few who stood against the actor and the award show for featuring him. The same sentiment is now being shared by Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez.

Taking to her Instagram, Whitney Henriquez reacted to Johnny Depp’s cameo as the Moonman. She said, “@MTV you’re disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters…” She also shared a photo that read, “I stand with Amber Heard” and a renamed version of the event the “DVMA’s,” which seems to be a reference to domestic violence.

Check out the Instagram story here:

Depp’s appearance is a part of several other things that the actor is doing to revive his career after the defamation trial between him and Amber. The actor won the verdict and was awarded $10.35 million. But the Aquaman actress appealed the verdict, which was followed by JD slamming his own appeal.

Even during the infamous trial, Whitney Henriquez had made the headlines. Amber Heard’s sister had talked about Amber and Johnny Depp’s relationship and had noted how volatile it was.

