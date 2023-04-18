Lady Gaga is a fashion queen who knows how to turn any moment into an event. When it comes to fashion, she slays every single time. The best part about her style statement is that it’s never constant. The singer cum actress dresses as per her mood, the event’s theme and whatever she feels can grab all the attention in the room. During one such instance, the diva wore a stunning little black dress and turned a regular street into her ramp. Scroll on to learn more.

Gaga has been mesmerising us with her princess gowns and gorgeous dresses at award shows and galas. But don’t think for a second that it’s the lady’s usual dressing style. The singer has often called herself a rockstar and dresses like one too. More often than not, she’s spotted in leather outfits, flashy dresses and jazzy fits. A few years ago, she dazzled everyone by looking like an absolute diva during one of her night outings.

Lady Gaga was once spotted with her friends during the night time looking like an absolute hot mess! She wore a s*xy LBD for the occasion and made the look extravagant with her oversized golden jacket. The dress had pockets on the sides and flaunted a halter neck detailing that merged with the fabric on the neck from the front. The front was completely open, revealing the A Star Is Born actress’s entire cle*vage.

Take A Look:

The dress ended at a little Lady Gaga’s knees, exposing the House Of Gucci star’s toned legs. She wore fishnet pantyhose along with silver strappy heels. The stockings had a few holes, but the diva could not care less. She carried a black purse with the attire to complete the look.

A Star Is Born actor flaunted dewy makeup with coral lipstick and nude eyes. For the accessories, she wore a pair of dainty danglers in her ears and sunnies. She also posed in the oversized golden leather jacket, with an open front, and styled it with a statement belt.

We think Lady Gaga’s look is ten on ten!

For more fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

