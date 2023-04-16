Margot Robbie and Will Smith are two of the A-list stars of Hollywood. Smith has been one of the top-rated actors even before Margot. The talented duo shared the screen for the film Focus, but there’s an interesting story behind how the Babylon actress landed the part. She apparently told off Smith during the audition, and she believed it played a major role in her getting the role. Scroll below to get all the deets.

Will and Margot’s crime comedy-drama was released in 2015. Their collaboration also sparked several romance rumours between the lead pair. But that’s a story for another, for now, let’s ‘Focus’ on how the makers thought the Harley Quinn actress was fit for the role.

According to a report in the Independent.co.uk that goes back to 2015, Margot Robbie shared the experience of her audition with Will Smith for Focus. She said, “We started improvising a little bit, Will said something, and I called him a d**k.” She further recalled and shared, “Apparently, when he walked out, he said: ‘I like her. I think she’s the right one.’ They were like, ‘You like her because she called you a d**k’. It ended up becoming a running joke in the film.”

However, there is another story behind the audition of Focus, Margot Robbie was apparently on a holiday on the Croatian island of Hvar, when she got the call from her agent. She flew to New York as fast as she could after getting the call. She said, “by the time I got to New York, they [the airline] had lost my luggage, and I had been wearing these wet clothes, ripped shorts and a pyjama shirt.” Margot got herself a button-up shirt and reached the venue in that shirt and torn shots, which again played a major role in her casting. She recalled, “Later, the producer Denise [Di Novi] said: ‘We loved you – you came in very fresh-faced in ripped shorts.’ That wasn’t a strategic wardrobe choice. That was because I had literally no other options at the time!”

She described getting to the audition from that Croatian island as the craziest hours of her life. Yet she reached the audition on time while, on the other hand, Will Smith was running late. Margot Robbie added, “He comes in and says, ‘Sorry I’m late, I was coming from Queens.’ And I look at Will, and I was like, ‘Yeah? Well, I just came from an island off Croatia, and I’m here on time.'” She eventually landed the part, and according to a report in EW.com, after landing the role, she once said, “When they hired me for Focus, they said they liked my audition,” adding, “I was like, ‘So I got the job because I looked like shit and called Will Smith a d*ck?’ It worked out well. Acting 101, I guess.”

