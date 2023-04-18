James Gunn and the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 aka GOTG Vol. 3 have been pretty tight and it’s quite known to all. They stood by him in his rough days, when he got fired by Disney executive Alan Horn. While promoting their third and supposedly final movie in the franchise, GOTG, they recalled how Horn struggled with his drastic decision and finally corrected it by hiring Gunn again. Scroll below to find out what Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan and Chris Pratt have to say about it!

For those who are not aware, Disney fired Gunn in 2018 when some of his old and objectionable tweets resurfaced. Previously the director shared how his GOTG family stood by him like his rock at that time.

James Gunn along with the GOTG Vol. 3 cast, recently reflected on the event when he was fired by Disney executive Alan Horn. Apparently as per them and what they told Empire, Horn repented his decision only to correct it by hiring Gunn back in 2019. Pom Klementieff aka Mantis recalling it said, “We couldn’t imagine a third ‘Guardians’ directed by anyone else… It didn’t make sense at all. I mean, James changed my life. I’ll be grateful for him forever.”

Karen Gillan chimed in as she shared that they decided to come up with a plan to not go ahead with GOTG Vol. 3. She said, “We talked to each other as a cast… and formed a plan. All of us were on the same page: we didn’t really want to do it without him.” James Gunn added, “What happened was I got fired and it didn’t just go away… Maybe if it just went away, it wouldn’t have been on people’s minds. But the fans didn’t let it go. The press didn’t let it go. The cast didn’t let it go. It made it hard to ignore.”

Gunn further shared how the Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige stuck by him the whole time and he also heard that Disney exec Alan Horn was “struggling with it ethically” and he is a good man; he “couldn’t sleep at night”. Ultimately Chris Pratt joined in and said, “Honestly, it’s wild the way things work out… It was painful. But it takes serious wisdom to understand in that painful moment what a blessing something can be.”

James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, and others is all set to hit the theatres on 5th May.

